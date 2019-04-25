comscore
Realme 3 surprise flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart; Here's all you need to know

The Realme 3 has been made available through flash sales since March 12 in India. It comes in Classic Black, Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options.

  • Published: April 25, 2019 9:50 AM IST
Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

The e-commerce website Flipkart is hosting a flash sale for the Realme 3 today at 12:00PM. The company hosted a routine flash sale two days back on Realme website and Flipkart, but this surprise sale will only be on Flipkart only. Realme’s website notes next flash for April 30, a day after Realme 3 Pro sale starts, which is scheduled for April 29.

The third iteration smartphone, Realme 3, was launched last month in India at starting price of Rs 8,999. The handset comes in two different RAM and storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999, while the higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The Realme 3 has been made available through flash sales since March 12 in India. It comes in Classic Black, Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options. Consumers looking for an informed purchase can read our full review of the Realme 3 (4GB RAM variant).

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In terms of camera, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others. The handset is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. It runs Android Pie based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 9:50 AM IST

