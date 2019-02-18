comscore
Realme 3 teased by CEO Madhav Sheth in a ‘Gully Boy’ inspired video

The Realme 3 will be the successor to the Realme 1 and Realme 2 launched last year.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 12:57 PM IST
Since going independent, Realme has created quite a bit of buzz in the Indian smartphone industry. The company has already launched five smartphones since its inception, and it has widely been rumored to be working on its next smartphone. In line with the current Bollywood trend, the upcoming Realme 3 smartphone has been teased by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth.

BGR India accessed a new video which is a preview to the official teaser for the upcoming Realme 3. The short video features CEO Madhav Sheth dancing with rappers from the movie Gully Boy. The video clearly shows Sheth confirming that the upcoming launch from the company will be the Realme 3.

Watch: Realme 3 leaked teaser video

As the name suggests, the Realme 3 will be the successor to the Realme 1 and Realme 2 that were launched last year. Both devices have been instant hits amongst buyers, and recently the Realme 2 crossed the 2 million sales mark.

As is the case, the Realme 3 is expected to bring in better specifications and features when compared to the Realme 2. To recap, the smartphone was launched in India with prices starting from Rs 13,990. Recently, it got a price cut, and buyers can no get the base variant for Rs 12,990, and the top variant for Rs 14,990.

As for specifications, the Realme 2 comes with a 6.3-inch (2340×1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and waterdrop notch. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage.

Realme 2 Pro Review: The New Mid-Range Killer?

Also Read

Realme 2 Pro Review: The New Mid-Range Killer?

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with dual cameras (16-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, and a 16-megapixel camera up front. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back, and support for face unlock feature.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery, and on the software front the device was launched with Android Oreo wrapped under Color OS 5.2. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 12:57 PM IST

