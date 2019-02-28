Realme 3 to come with ColorOS 6.0 update; to pack an app drawer, new UI, and more

Smartphone maker Realme has just shared details about the much anticipated and upcoming version of ColorOS, the Android-based mobile OS that powers all its devices in the market currently. The company also revealed that the upcoming Realme 3 device will come with ColorOS 6 update out of the box. The new version, ColorOS 6.0 comes with a number of important and significant changes that users have long been asking for. ColorOS 6 does not really come as a surprise as CEO of the company, Madhav Sheth had already revealed in the past that the company is working on the much-anticipated update.

The company took to its official Twitter account to share everything new and different that will come with the update including major changes in the user interface. According to the tweet, ColorOS 6.0 will finally add app drawer in the system along with a built-in “Smart Assistant”. The upcoming update will also come with a revamped “Game Space” along with a “Motorbike Mode” and “No Boundary Concept” UI. The company also posted a dedicated post on its Realme forum talking about all the changes and new features in detail.

First up is the “Borderless concept” that the company has envisioned for ColorOS 6 where the OS will come with gradient backgrounds and a lot of white space to make the interface spacious and simple to use. Realme has also revamped the interface for its Game Space along with better UI, new features, and optimizations to current features. Next up is the previously mentioned App Drawer on demand from users. Here the company has also added a search bar on the top of the app drawer so that users can easily and quickly search through their apps.

The new update also comes with “Smart Gestures” so that users can quickly launch the apps of their choice or actions that they regularly perform with the help of custom gestures. As previously mentioned, the update also comes with improvements to the already present Smart Assistant. These improvements include a new design and features. Last but not least, the operating system comes with a “Smart Driving” feature which includes Driving Mode for cars and Riding mode for motorcycles.