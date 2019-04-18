Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and here's how you can buy

Realme is hosting another flash sale for the budget Realme 3 smartphone today at 12:00PM. The third iteration smartphone of Realme‘s number series lineup was launched last month in India. The handset has been made available since March 12 via Flipkart and Realme’s own online store, and today’s sale will also take place on the same platforms at 12:00PM.

The Realme 3 comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The handset will be available in Classic Black, Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options on Flipkart and Realme website at 12:00PM today. Consumers looking for an informed purchase can read our full review of the Realme 3.

Realme is all set to launch the Pro variant of the phone on April 22. The Realme 3 Pro teasers have already taken over social media channels. So far it is expected that Realme will bring OnePlus 6T like camera and Snapdragon 710 SoC in Realme 3 Pro. As of now, all we know is that Realme 3 Pro will launch next Monday in Delhi University at 12:30PM.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In terms of camera department, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.