Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup

Realme has finally revealed the launch date for its much-anticipated smartphone, the Realme 3. According to a new tweet on its official handle and landing page on its website, the company has revealed that it is planning to launch the device on March 4, 2019, at 12:30 PM. Before revealing the launch date, the company was hinting at the launch of the device with a number of teasers on different social media channels. Confirmation of the launch date from the company clarified that coming two weeks will be packed with a back of back smartphone launches.

Talking into account all other previous reports, we know that Samsung is working on launching its upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series on February 27, and Galaxy M30 on February 28. Xiaomi is planning to launch its much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 on February 28 and a rumored launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro around the same time in China. After that, Oppo is planning to launch its F11 Pro in India on March 5 while Realme has reserved March 4 as mentioned above.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

This information comes days after Vivo launched its V15 Pro in the market and Samsung revealed its latest Galaxy S10 lineup along with Galaxy Fold on the international stage. In addition to this, a number of smartphone makers are planning to reveal their new and upcoming devices at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. According to previous teasers, we know that the company is planning to bring back the diamond-cut design that came with the first Realme smartphone back when it was still under Oppo.

The teaser also revealed that the device will come with a dual camera setup on the back of the device along with a fingerprint scanner. We can also see a 3.5mm audio socket at the bottom of the device. In addition to that, the CEO for Realme India, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that the device will come with both MediaTek Helio P70 and Helio P60 SoC. Though only the P70 variant will make it to the Indian market. The company has not revealed any other specifications for the device.