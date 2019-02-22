comscore
  • Home
  • Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
News

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup

The teaser also revealed that Realme 3 will come with a dual camera setup on the back of the device along with a fingerprint scanner.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 3:41 PM IST
Realme 3 India launch

Image credit: Realme

Realme has finally revealed the launch date for its much-anticipated smartphone, the Realme 3. According to a new tweet on its official handle and landing page on its website, the company has revealed that it is planning to launch the device on March 4, 2019, at 12:30 PM. Before revealing the launch date, the company was hinting at the launch of the device with a number of teasers on different social media channels. Confirmation of the launch date from the company clarified that coming two weeks will be packed with a back of back smartphone launches.

Talking into account all other previous reports, we know that Samsung is working on launching its upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series on February 27, and Galaxy M30 on February 28. Xiaomi is planning to launch its much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 on February 28 and a rumored launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro around the same time in China. After that, Oppo is planning to launch its F11 Pro in India on March 5 while Realme has reserved March 4 as mentioned above.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

This information comes days after Vivo launched its V15 Pro in the market and Samsung revealed its latest Galaxy S10 lineup along with Galaxy Fold on the international stage. In addition to this, a number of smartphone makers are planning to reveal their new and upcoming devices at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. According to previous teasers, we know that the company is planning to bring back the diamond-cut design that came with the first Realme smartphone back when it was still under Oppo.

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

Also Read

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

The teaser also revealed that the device will come with a dual camera setup on the back of the device along with a fingerprint scanner. We can also see a 3.5mm audio socket at the bottom of the device. In addition to that, the CEO for Realme India, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that the device will come with both MediaTek Helio P70 and Helio P60 SoC. Though only the P70 variant will make it to the Indian market. The company has not revealed any other specifications for the device.

You Might be Interested

Realme 2

Realme 2

5

8990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP
Realme 1

Realme 1

8990

Android Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
13MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 22, 2019 3:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked
thumb-img
News
MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones
thumb-img
News
Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
News
Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

News

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

News

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup

Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup

News

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

News

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है LG V30+ स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

BSNL ने 349 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, 10 दिनों की वैलिडिटी बढ़ाई

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 के लॉन्च इवेंट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 1,500 रुपये का मिलेगा गिफ्ट

TAGG ने लॉन्च किया 20000mAh बैटरी वाला पावर बैंक, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

शाओमी के हेड मनु कुमार जैन सैमसंग के स्टोर पर क्या कर रहे हैं? देखें फोटो

News

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
News
Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report

News

Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report
Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

News

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced
BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

News

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid
Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive