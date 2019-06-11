comscore Realme 3 update rolls out, security patch, improved display etc | BGR India
Realme 3 update rolling out with security patch, Lock Screen Magazine, Theme Store and more

Realme 3 update is being rolled out in phases. An OTA notification will be sent once the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Realme's website to download the update.

  • Published: June 11, 2019 3:32 PM IST
Realme 3 (6)

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Realme 3 users, here’s some good news for you. Realme has started rolling out a new software update for the smartphone. The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, and should soon reach you. Read on to find out everything about the Realme 3 update.

Realme 3 update details

The update being rolled out for the Realme 3 comes with build number RMX1825EX_11_A.16. As per the changelog, the update brings the May 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone. Additionally, the update optimizes display quality, as well as the default theme and wallpaper. It also adds the Lock Screen Magazine feature.

The changelog further reveals that the update adds new apps like Realme Theme Store, Realme App Market, and Realme Community App. As the name suggests, the Theme Store is where users will be able to download and add new themes and UI elements. The App Market includes a number of third-party apps for Realme 3 users. Lastly, the Community App is where users will be able to interact with each other. It is also where the company will keep users updated on the latest developments.

How to update Realme 3?

As mentioned, the update is being rolled out in phases. When the OTA update is ready, users will receive a notification on their smartphone. One can also head over to Settings to manually check for the update. Alternatively, you can go to Realme’s community forum to download the update and install it manually. The forum has detailed steps to install the update.

Realme 3 price in India, features, specifications

The Realme 3 is available in three variants in India. The base variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 8,999. The mid-variant with 64GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999. Lastly, the top variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,999.

As for specifications, the Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a notch at the top. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, and it is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there’s a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

