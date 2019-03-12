comscore
  Realme 3 will again go on sale today at 8PM: Price, specifications and Realme Holi days offers
Realme 3 will again go on sale today at 8PM: Price, specifications and Realme Holi days offers

The Realme 3 will be available for Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

  Published: March 12, 2019 5:20 PM IST
Realme’s latest budget offering Realme 3 will again go on sale today at 8:00PM today. The Oppo spin-off opened the sale of the smartphone for the first time today at 12:00PM in India. Realme claims that it sold over 1.5 lakh Realme 3 units in a few minutes. Those planning to purchase the latest Realme 3 smartphone can head to Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

Realme 3 price, launch offers, Holi Days sale offers

The Realme 3 will be available for Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs 500, which is applicable only on HDFC cards. Additionally, there is also an instant discount on EMI for the larger variant using HDFC cards. Other offers include Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 5,300 (on Flipkart), and 20 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik (on Realme.com).

Separately, Realme has also announced that it will open another sale, named as Realme Holi Days. The sale is set to kick off from March 13 and will end on March 15. During the sale, buyers can purchase the Realme C1 (2019) for Rs 7,499 for the base 2GB RAM/32GB storage and Rs 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB configuration. If you are interested in buying the selfies-centric Realme U1, Realme is offering a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone. Moreover, the Realme 2 Pro will also be on the sale with a starting price of Rs 11,990.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In terms of camera department, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.

