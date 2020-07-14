comscore Realme 30W 10,000mAh power bank to launch today in India | BGR India
Realme 30W 10,000mAh power bank to launch today in India; check details

The Realme 30W Dart Charging 10,000mAh power bank will support charging at 10W, 15W, 18W, 20W and 30W for a variety of phones.

  Published: July 14, 2020 11:35 AM IST
Realme is launching the budget-oriented Realme C11 smartphone in India today. However, that is not the only launch planned for the day. Realme has been on a roll with its IoT products and accessories too lately, and today we will see the latest addition to the same. The brand will be launching its third power bank in the market. Also Read - Realme smartphone with 6,000mAh battery teased online; check details

The new 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank will feature 30W fast charging, dubbed ‘Dart Charging’ by the company. The faster charging speed will allow supported devices to take power from the portable charger at a faster rate, similar to a 30W wall adapter. This means devices that support fast charging speeds will see greatly reduced charging times. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, features and more

In addition to 30W charging, the power bank lets you charge devices compatible with 10W, 15W, 18W, and 20W charging standard. The power bank gets a textured finished with Realme branding on the front. You have LED lights to indicate the charging level of the power bank. Realme says the 10,000mAh power bank takes close to 2 hours to fully charge using a 30W charger. You can use both USB Type C and Type-A port charge devices simultaneously. Also Read - Realme C11 with dual rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

In China, the power bank is priced at 199 RMB (Rs 2,115 approx) and we expect Realme to price the product at a similar mark in India as well.

Realme C11 India launch: Specifications and expected price

Realme is also launching the C11 today. It is expected to launch at a price between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000. The C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display, just like other budget phones from the company. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. The budget smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs two cameras at the back. It offers a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: July 14, 2020 11:35 AM IST

