Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,999

Realme also claims the new 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank features 15 layers of charging protection to protect users and the device from overheating or other issues during input fluctuations.

  Published: July 14, 2020 3:11 PM IST
Smartphone brand Realme launched the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank today in India alongside the Realme C11. Priced at Rs 1,999, the new power bank looks exactly like the older Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank, but charges supported devices faster. Also Read - Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

Users will be able to purchase the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank in two colors –black with yellow accents, or yellow, with black accents. The power bank gets a textured finished with Realme branding on the front. You have LED lights to indicate the charging level of the power bank. Also Read - Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

Features

The device comes equipped with a USB-A port that can provide 30W output for charging your smartphone. It will also support 10W, 15W, 18W, and 20W charging standards. Further, the USB Type-C output is a two-way one. This means that not only can you charge other devices at 30W, you can also charge the power bank itself at 30W. Realme says the 10,000mAh power bank takes close to 2 hours to fully charge using a 30W charger. Realme claims that the device will charge phones 53 percent faster than a regular 18W fast charging power bank. Also Read - Realme 30W 10,000mAh power bank to launch today in India; check details

You can use both USB Type C and Type-A port charge devices simultaneously on the device. Realme also claims the new 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank features 15 layers of charging protection to protect users and the device from overheating or other issues during input fluctuations.

Realme C11 launched in India

Realme also launched the Realme C11 entry-level smartphone in India today. Priced at Rs 7,499, the phone features a 5,000mAh battery, an octa-core MediaTek processor, and dual-rear cameras, along with splash resistant coating. It runs Android 10 and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

  Published Date: July 14, 2020 3:11 PM IST

