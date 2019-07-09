Realme is gearing up for a launch event in India on July 15. At this event, the company is likely to launch two smartphones – Realme X and the Realme 3i. The latter was teased earlier today on Flipkart. Ahead of the India launch, a Geekbench listing has revealed the alleged Realme 3i features and specifications.

Realme 3i features, specifications

Going by the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme 3i seems like a ‘Lite’ variant of the Realme 3. The alleged smartphone is listed on the benchmarking website with the model number RMX1827. The listing was spotted by MSP.

As per the listing, the Realme 3i is likely to feature a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. It also hints at the presence of 4GB RAM onboard. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Lastly, the device scores 1,420 in single-core tests, and 5,070 in multi-core tests.

Realme 3i teaser

Earlier today, we reported about the Realme 3i teaser on Flipkart. The company is touting the upcoming device as “Smartphones Ka Champion”. Teasers also hint at it being the most ‘stylish champion’, ‘big battery champion’, ‘display champion’, and ‘camera champion’. As the name suggests, it will join the lineup of Realme 3 smartphones in India.

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM. Backing the device is a 4,230mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Camera features include PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, and scene recognition to name a few. There is also a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies and video calling.

