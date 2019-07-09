comscore Realme 3i features, specifications leaked; to launch on July 15
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed on Geekbench ahead of launch
News

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Realme 3i is expected to be launched in India on July 15 alongside the Realme X. The upcoming smartphone’s features and specifications have now been revealed on Geekbench.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 1:45 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (2)

Realme is gearing up for a launch event in India on July 15. At this event, the company is likely to launch two smartphones – Realme X and the Realme 3i. The latter was teased earlier today on Flipkart. Ahead of the India launch, a Geekbench listing has revealed the alleged Realme 3i features and specifications.

Realme 3i features, specifications

Going by the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme 3i seems like a ‘Lite’ variant of the Realme 3. The alleged smartphone is listed on the benchmarking website with the model number RMX1827. The listing was spotted by MSP.

As per the listing, the Realme 3i is likely to feature a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. It also hints at the presence of 4GB RAM onboard. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Lastly, the device scores 1,420 in single-core tests, and 5,070 in multi-core tests.

Realme 3i teaser

Earlier today, we reported about the Realme 3i teaser on Flipkart. The company is touting the upcoming device as “Smartphones Ka Champion”. Teasers also hint at it being the most ‘stylish champion’, ‘big battery champion’, ‘display champion’, and ‘camera champion’. As the name suggests, it will join the lineup of Realme 3 smartphones in India.

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM. Backing the device is a 4,230mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Camera features include PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, and scene recognition to name a few. There is also a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies and video calling.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3

Realme 3

8999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme X

Realme X
Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 1:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed
News
Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed
Realme Million Days sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

Deals

Realme Million Days sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

How to watch India vs New Zealand online

News

How to watch India vs New Zealand online

Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying

Gaming

Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

News

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

How to watch India vs New Zealand online

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

News

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed
Realme Million Days sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2

Deals

Realme Million Days sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15

News

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more

News

Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more
Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked

News

Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Galaxy Note 10 Teaser Video : सैमसंग ने लॉन्च से पहले गैलेक्सी नोट 10 को किया टीज, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Realme X के साथ 15 जुलाई को Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन भी होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने Flipkart पर किया टीज

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand semi finals मैच ऐसे देखें Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet पर लाइव

Vivo V1921A स्मार्टफोन स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन के साथ TENAA लिस्टिंग में दिखाई दिया

Honor 9X Pro पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing
News
Nokia 9 PureView update: July 2019 Android Security patch, faster image processing
Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed

News

Realme 3i alleged features, specifications revealed
How to watch India vs New Zealand online

News

How to watch India vs New Zealand online
Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

News

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more
Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup

News

Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup