Realme 3i Android 10-based kernel source code released on GitHub

The release of this kernel source code will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for the Realme 3i smartphone.

  Published: July 11, 2020 2:53 PM IST
Realme has released the kernel source code for its popular mid-range smartphone Realme 3i, which was launched last year. The release of this kernel source code will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for the device. Although the source code may not be useful for regular users, it can help Android developers and tinkerers who like to create custom software builds. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Specifications, expected price, availability

Interested developers can now download the kernel source code from the GitHub repository. The Kernal source code is based on the Android 10 OS. As Realme has officially released the kernel source code on GitHub, it complies with the legal requirements of the GPLv2 license. Also Read - Realme Watch to soon get 20 new watch faces with an update

Users can now flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) ROMs such as LineageOS, Pixel Experience, and Evolution X, among others. Custom ROM support for the Realme 3i will allow the phone to be used with a plethora of Android-based features. Also Read - How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

Providing kernel sources to developers ensure that these custom ROMs are better optimized to make the most of the phone’s hardware. Most of these come with their own set of unique features and interfaces, including Pixel Icons, Built-in Google Apps, Monthly System updates, and more.

Realme 3i features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 3i made its debut in July last year. The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

On the front, the Realme 3i has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC, paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device also comes with a 4,230mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB 2.0 port for charging.

Best Sellers