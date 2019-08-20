comscore Realme 3i flash sale at 12PM: Price, Specifications and Availability
Realme 3i is an entry-level smartphone that was launched as a refinement over Realme 3. It will be available for purchase today at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart and Realme's own website.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 8:35 AM IST
realme 3i first impressions

Realme 3i, the refined version of Realme 3, goes on sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase online from Realme’s own website and Flipkart. The sale is scheduled for 12:00PM IST and is being held while the Realme X is available via open sale. With Realme 3i, the former sub-brand of Oppo is further strengthening its presence in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

Realme 3i Sale: Price in India and Offers

Realme 3i is an update over Realme 3 and can be described as an entry-level offering. It is available in two different storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. There are three color options: Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red. Realme is offering the smartphone with 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 from MobiKwik. There is also benefits worth Rs 5,300 from Reliance Jio.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 3i: Specifications and Features

The big difference between Realme 3 and Realme 3i lies in their design. The Realme 3i features a textured back that makes it more attractive and less fingerprint magnet than the standard model. It is a Dual SIM smartphone that comes with support for 4G LTE. There is a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, the the smartphone comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage.

Realme 3i Review: A worthy budget contender

Also Read

Realme 3i Review: A worthy budget contender

On the back, there is a dual rear camera setup and fingerprint sensor. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 13-megapixel camera at the front. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Features Realme 3 Realme 3i
Price 8999 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP
Battery 4,320mAh 4,230mAh

