Realme 3i open sale via Flipkart: Prices, offers, features, specifications
News

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India: Prices, offers, features, specifications

News

Since launch, the Realme 3i has been made available via flash sales. Now however it has quietly gone on open sale via the company’s website and Flipkart.

  Published: August 23, 2019 10:06 AM IST
realme 3i first impressions

The affordable Realme 3i will now be easily available for those who want to get their hands on it. So far, the smartphone was available via the flash sale model. But, now it has quietly gone on open sale via the company’s website and Flipkart. Read on to find out everything about the Realme 3i sale.

Realme 3i sale details

A quick look on realme.com and Flipkart shows that the Realme 3i is available for buying right now. Both variants of the smartphone are available on open sale. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM costs Rs 7,999. The top model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, on the other hand, costs Rs 9,999. Buyers can choose from Diamond Black, Diamond blue, and Diamond Red color options.

Now let’s take a look at some of the offers during the Realme 3i sale. The Realme website is offering MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 to buyers. There are also benefits worth Rs 5,300 from Reliance Jio. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 834 per month. There is also exchange bonus up to Rs 9,500 on offer.

Watch: Realme Factory Visit: How Realme smartphones are assembled, drop test and more

Lastly, the e-commerce giant is also offering five percent discount during the Realme 3i sale to buyers using an Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card. There is also five percent cashback on offer for those using a HDFC Bank Debit Card or an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Realme 3i features, specifications

Features Realme 3i
Price Rs 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual cameras – 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Battery 4,230mAh

Story Timeline

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  Published Date: August 23, 2019 10:06 AM IST

