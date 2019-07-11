comscore Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart
Realme 3i will launch alongside Realme X on July 15. It is likely to come in a price segment in between Realme C2 and Realme 3. The company has gone back to diamond-cut back design, but with gradient finish this time around.

realme-3i-back-design-teaser

Flipkart has once again put up a teaser for the Realme 3i, and has now revealed its key specifications along with the back design. Realme was initially slated to only launch the Realme X in India on July 15, but Flipkart has confirmed that the Realme 3i will also launch on the same day.

Previously, the company had put up a teaser listing the Realme 3i on Flipkart calling it “Smartphones Ka Champion”. Now in a new teaser, we can see the diamond-cut gradient back design, dual-camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor on Flipkart listing page. It also notes that the smartphone will come with MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor, and a ‘massive 4,230mAh battery’. The previous teaser had showcased the front design with waterdrop notch display similar to the Realme 3.

Looking at the naming style, the Realme 3i appears to be a lighter version of the Realme 3. It came with Helio P70 chipset and Realme 3i is coming with Helio P60. As yet, there are no other confirmed details available for the Realme 3i, but a recent GeekBench listing revealed some. It is likely that the smartphone might get priced in between Realme C2 and Realme 3. The former Oppo subsidiary is aggressively launching smartphones in India. On July 15, the company will also launch Realme X pop-up camera smartphone in the country. It was first launched in China in May.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth recently asked fans to guess the number of products that they are going to launch on July 15. It is possible that we might see one or two more products during the launch, and these could be accessories or more.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

To recall, Realme 3 was launched in March, and it succeeded the Realme 2. The company initially launched two variants of the Realme 3, followed by a new variant with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant in May. This new Realme 3 3GB+64GB variant was priced at Rs 9,999. The other variants with 3GB+32GB configuration and 4GB+64GB configuration are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Features Realme 3
Price 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,320mAh

Realme 3

Realme 3

8999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme X

Realme X

15390

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
