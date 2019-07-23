Realme has revealed that the first batch of the Realme 3i was sold out in 30 minutes. The company has announced that it sold over 150,000 Realme 3i units during the first sale event. Now, the next sale of the Realme 3i budget phone is scheduled to take place at 8:00PM today. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999. For the same price, Realme is selling 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. Customers can also go for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which is available for Rs 9,999. The Chinese company is offering the budget handset in three color options, including Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

Talking about the sale offers, those interested in purchasing the Realme 3i can avail no-cost EMI option. Flipkart is also offering a five percent discount with Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Reliance Jio is giving users benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 on the purchase of the new Realme phone. Furthermore, MobiKwik is offering SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 if you purchase the device via Realme’s official website.

Realme 3i specifications, features

As far the specifications are concerned, the Realme 3i packs a 6.22-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution. It offers a Dewdrop-style display design, similar to other Realme phones. The handset comes with a diamond pattern, which we have also witnessed on the entry-level Realme C2 phone.

This Realme phone is built around a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC, clubbed with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The handset comes with up to 4G RAM and up to 64GB storage variant. The dual-SIM handset is kept alive by a beefy 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. For photography sessions, you get a dual-camera setup on the rear side of the phone.

The setup comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Additionally, the phone’s camera also offers support for a dedicated Nightscape mode. On the front, Realme has added a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera supports AI Beautification mode too. On the software side, the smartphone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme 3i Price Rs 7,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,230mAh

