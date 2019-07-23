comscore Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, specifications, offers, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, specifications, offers, availability, features
News

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, specifications, offers, availability, features

News

The next sale of the Realme 3i is scheduled to take place at 8:00PM today. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 2:53 PM IST
realme 3i first impressions

Realme has revealed that the first batch of the Realme 3i was sold out in 30 minutes. The company has announced that it sold over 150,000 Realme 3i units during the first sale event. Now, the next sale of the Realme 3i budget phone is scheduled to take place at 8:00PM today. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999. For the same price, Realme is selling 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. Customers can also go for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which is available for Rs 9,999. The Chinese company is offering the budget handset in three color options, including Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

Redmi teases 64-megapixel camera smartphone; might beat Realme and Samsung

Also Read

Redmi teases 64-megapixel camera smartphone; might beat Realme and Samsung

Talking about the sale offers, those interested in purchasing the Realme 3i can avail no-cost EMI option. Flipkart is also offering a five percent discount with Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Reliance Jio is giving users benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 on the purchase of the new Realme phone. Furthermore, MobiKwik is offering SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 if you purchase the device via Realme’s official website.

Realme 3i specifications, features

As far the specifications are concerned, the Realme 3i packs a 6.22-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution. It offers a Dewdrop-style display design, similar to other Realme phones. The handset comes with a diamond pattern, which we have also witnessed on the entry-level Realme C2 phone.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

This Realme phone is built around a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC, clubbed with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The handset comes with up to 4G RAM and up to 64GB storage variant. The dual-SIM handset is kept alive by a beefy 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. For photography sessions, you get a dual-camera setup on the rear side of the phone.

The setup comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Additionally, the phone’s camera also offers support for a dedicated Nightscape mode. On the front, Realme has added a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera supports AI Beautification mode too. On the software side, the smartphone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme 3i
Price Rs 7,999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,230mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched
News
Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched
Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

News

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division

News

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division

Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

News

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
Asus 6Z software update rolling out

News

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 स्मार्टफोन को फ्लिपकार्ट ने किया टीज, जानें लॉन्च डेट, प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 3i Flipkart Sale: आज शाम 8 बजे फिर शुरू होगी सेल, पहली सेल में बेच दिए 1 लाख 50 हजार फोन

इस दिन लॉन्च हो सकती है Reliance की JioGigaFiber और GigaTV सर्विस

Facebook Messenger Kids App की बड़ी गलती सामने आई, पैरेंट्स के अप्रूवल बिना अनजानों से ग्रुप चैट कर सकते थे बच्चे

Asus ZenFone Max M2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 1 हजार रुपये घटी, इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart से खरीदें

News

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched
News
Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched
Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

News

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division

News

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division
Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers

News

Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers