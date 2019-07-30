The Realme 3i and Oppo K3 smartphones are all set to go on sale in India today. The Realme 3i will be up for grabs at 12:00PM via Flipkart, whereas the Oppo K3 will be available via Amazon.in. Realme’s latest budget phone offers a big 4,230mAh battery, a tall display, diamond-cut design and more. The key highlights of the Oppo K3 are Snapdragon 710 SoC, pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 6.5-inch display and more. Read on to know more about these smartphones.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, which can be purchased for Rs 9,999. Those interested in purchasing the Realme 3i can also avail no-cost EMI options. The same device will also be available via Realme’s online store.

Talking about the offers, Flipkart is offering a five percent discount with Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Reliance Jio customers will get benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 on the purchase the phone. Furthermore, MobiKwik is giving SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 if you purchase the device via Realme’s website.

Realme 3i specifications, features

The Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. You also get a Dewdrop-style display with this Realme phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, which is backed by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

You also get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, you will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. In terms of software, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Oppo K3 price in India, offers

The Oppo K3 will cost you Rs 16,990 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The smartphone also comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which will be available for Rs 19,990. Talking about the launch offers, the company is offering Amazon cashback Rs 1,000 to customers. There is an additional Rs 1,000 discount as well for Axis Bank credit and debit card users. Furthermore, there is a bundled offer worth Rs 7,050 from Jio Digital Life, Rs 5,000 worth vouchers from Lenskart and worth Rs 12,000 offer for OYO Rooms.

Oppo K3 specifications

The Oppo K3 offers a full-screen display experience. You also get a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. The device sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the rear camera is a dual-lens setup. It features a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 lens, which is paired with a 2-megapixel camera. The Oppo K3 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and more. It is powered by a 3,765mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The phone offers a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio port.

Features Realme 3i Oppo K3 Price Rs 7,999 Rs 16,990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 16MP Battery 4,230mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline