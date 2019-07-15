comscore Realme 3i, Realme X price in India, live stream details and more
Realme 3i, Realme X launch today: Expected price in India, specifications, live streaming details and more

Realme X and Realme 3i smartphones are set to launch in India today. Here is all you need to know about live streaming details, expected specifications and features.

  Published: July 15, 2019 8:37 AM IST
Realme is all set to launch two new smartphones in India today. These include the affordable Realme 3i and the flagship Realme X with rising selfie cameras. As Realme has been teasing for the past few days, the smartphones will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. Here is everything we know about the Realme 3i, Realme X price in India, and more.

Realme 3i, Realme X: Live streaming details

The launch event is taking place in New Delhi, and will kick off at 12:30PM. It will be live streamed on Realme’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Realme 3i, Realme X: Price in India (expected)

The Realme 3i is expected to be available under Rs 8,000 price bracket, just below Realme 3 which is available starting at Rs 8,999. The Realme X price in India is likely to be between Rs 18,000 – Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Realme 3i specifications and features

Based on the Flipkart teasers, the smartphone will ditch the laminated plastic finish and come with a diamond pattern. We have already seen the same pattern on the Realme C2. We can also see a dual-camera setup at the back and a rear fingerprint sensor on Flipkart listing page. It also notes that the smartphone will come with MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor and a ‘massive 4,230mAh battery’. The previous teaser had showcased the front design with waterdrop notch display similar to the Realme 3. Nothing much is known apart from this.

Realme X specifications and features

The highlight of the Realme X is its 6.53-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge AMOLED display that runs at an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. As mentioned earlier, it comes with a rising selfie snapper and which makes it notch less. Realme says that the pop-up camera just takes 0.74 seconds to rise up and is guaranteed to offer a life span of 200,000 operations. The camera has a resolution of 16-megapixel and Realme is using a Sony IMX471 sensor.

At the back, you get a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth. The camera, backed by AI, also supports Super Night Mode that lets you take crisp and clear photos in low-light. The camera also supports ultra slow-motion video recording of 960fps at 720p resolution, and 120fps at 1080p resolution.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also AI HyperBoost technology to ensure smooth performance. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS skin on top. Next, the Realme X also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Features Realme X
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

