Realme recently launched its wallet-friendly Realme 3i smartphone in India, alongside the Realme X. Now, the device is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The latest budget phone from Realme will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India’s official website. The company is offering the handset in three color options, including Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red. If you are planning to buy Realme’s latest phone, then read on to know more about Realme 3i’s price in India, sale offers, specifications and features.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India has been set at Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999. As for the sale offers, those interested in purchasing the Realme 3i can avail no-cost EMI option. Flipkart is also offering five percent discount with Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Reliance Jio is giving customers benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 on the purchase of the new Realme phone. Furthermore, MobiKwik is offering SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 if you purchase the device via Realme’s official website.

Realme 3i features, specifications

The Realme 3i is a slightly watered-down version of the Realme 3 device. The latest Realme phone comes with a diamond pattern, similar to the entry-level Realme C2 phone. With the Realme 3i, you get a tall 6.22-inch Dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC under the hood. It is paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is kept alive by a beefy 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. For photography sessions, you get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The phone’s camera also offers support for a dedicated Nightscape mode, which is unique in this price segment. On the front, Realme has added a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI Beautification mode too. On the software side, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme 3i Price 7999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,230mAh

