comscore Realme 3i sale in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3i first sale in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, specifications, launch offers
News

Realme 3i first sale in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, specifications, launch offers

News

The Realme 3i is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The Realme 3i price in India has been set at Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 8:39 AM IST
realme 3i first impressions

Realme recently launched its wallet-friendly Realme 3i smartphone in India, alongside the Realme X. Now, the device is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The latest budget phone from Realme will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India’s official website. The company is offering the handset in three color options, including Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red. If you are planning to buy Realme’s latest phone, then read on to know more about Realme 3i’s price in India, sale offers, specifications and features.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India has been set at Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999. As for the sale offers, those interested in purchasing the Realme 3i can avail no-cost EMI option. Flipkart is also offering five percent discount with Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Reliance Jio is giving customers benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 on the purchase of the new Realme phone. Furthermore, MobiKwik is offering SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 if you purchase the device via Realme’s official website.

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India: Prices, offers, features, specifications

Also Read

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India: Prices, offers, features, specifications

Realme 3i features, specifications

The Realme 3i is a slightly watered-down version of the Realme 3 device. The latest Realme phone comes with a diamond pattern, similar to the entry-level Realme C2 phone. With the Realme 3i, you get a tall 6.22-inch Dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC under the hood. It is paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is kept alive by a beefy 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. For photography sessions, you get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The phone’s camera also offers support for a dedicated Nightscape mode, which is unique in this price segment. On the front, Realme has added a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI Beautification mode too. On the software side, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme 3i
Price 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,230mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 8:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Editor's Pick

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
News
Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

News

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Asus 6Z software update rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus 6Z software update rolling out

News

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29
Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs
JVC launches two new HD TVs in India, prices start from Rs 7,499

News

JVC launches two new HD TVs in India, prices start from Rs 7,499

हिंदी समाचार

Coolpad COOL 3 PLUS Review: एंट्री सेगमेंट का मजबूत दावेदार

Mi Flash sale: भारत में Xiaomi को 5 साल हुए पूरे, 5 रुपये में खरीदें Mi LED TV 4A PRO और कई स्मार्टफोन

Realme 3i flipkart Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स की पूरी जानकारी

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 अगले महीने अगस्त की शुरुआत में भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL का स्क्रीन प्रोटेक्टर सामने आया, पता चली ये जानकारी

News

Asus 6Z software update rolling out
News
Asus 6Z software update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today at 12PM
Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased

News

Honor 9X Pro features including liquid cooling and extended Wi-Fi teased
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29
Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 3i first sale in India today: Price, launch offers, specs