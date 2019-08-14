The Realme 3i is a budget device from Realme, which will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. The handset comes in three color options, which includes Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red. Interested customers can get it from Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme 3i comes with a textured diamond-cut finish and Dewdrop-style notched display design.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be purchased for Rs 9,999. Talking about sale offers, you can get no-cost EMI options on Flipkart, and 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

There is also a 5 percent cashback offer with HDFC Bank Debit Cards. One can also get 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. If you are planning to purchase handset via Realme.com, then buyers can get 10 percent SuperCash cashback with MobiKwik. Lastly, Reliance Jio is giving benefits worth Rs 5,300.

Realme 3i specifications and features

The Realme 3i comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset. It is backed by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. In terms of software, this Realme smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box.

Watch: Realme Factory Visit: How Realme phones are assembled, drop test and more

The dual-SIM affordable handset is powered by a large 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech. You also get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor, which is paired with a 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Features Realme 3i Price 7999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,230mAh

Story Timeline