comscore Realme 3i sale today: Price in India, offers, availability, specs and features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, availability, specifications, features
News

Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, availability, specifications, features

News

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The handset comes in three color options, which includes Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 10:38 AM IST
realme 3i first impressions

The Realme 3i is a budget device from Realme, which will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. The handset comes in three color options, which includes Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red. Interested customers can get it from Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme 3i comes with a textured diamond-cut finish and Dewdrop-style notched display design.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be purchased for Rs 9,999. Talking about sale offers, you can get no-cost EMI options on Flipkart, and 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

Realme 5 price in India to reportedly start at Rs 8,999; will offer quad cameras and more

Also Read

Realme 5 price in India to reportedly start at Rs 8,999; will offer quad cameras and more

There is also a 5 percent cashback offer with HDFC Bank Debit Cards. One can also get 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. If you are planning to purchase handset via Realme.com, then buyers can get 10 percent SuperCash cashback with MobiKwik. Lastly, Reliance Jio is giving benefits worth Rs 5,300.

Realme 3i specifications and features

The Realme 3i comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset. It is backed by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. In terms of software, this Realme smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box.

Watch: Realme Factory Visit: How Realme phones are assembled, drop test and more

The dual-SIM affordable handset is powered by a large 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech. You also get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor, which is paired with a 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Features Realme 3i
Price 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,230mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 10:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
News
OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

News

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release

News

2019 iPhone models will reportedly see a simultaneous release

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus get June security update

News

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus get June security update

PUBG PC to get reworked sound mechanics later this year

Gaming

PUBG PC to get reworked sound mechanics later this year

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India

Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India

News

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India
Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Realme 5 price in India tipped to start at Rs 8,999

News

Realme 5 price in India tipped to start at Rs 8,999
Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers

News

Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers
Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC

News

Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC

हिंदी समाचार

Real 73hrs Sale: आज से तीन दिन तक Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगी बेहतरीन डील्स

Raksha bandhan gift ideas 2019: 5 हजार रुपये से कम में ये पांच गिफ्ट हैं बेस्ट

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई Motorola One Zoom स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

HTC भारत में आज लॉन्च करेगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Flipkart के टीजर से हुआ खुलासा

BSNL अपने Family Combo प्लान से देगा Reliance JioFiber को सीधी टक्कर

News

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers
News
WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers
HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India

News

HTC Wildfire X with 6.22-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India
Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

News

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed
Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

News

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack