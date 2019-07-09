comscore Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X in India on July 15
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X in India on July 15
News

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X in India on July 15

News

As of now, there are no details of the Realme 3i, but looking at the naming style, it appears to be a lighter version of the Realme 3. The company has put up a teaser listing of the Realme 3i on Flipkart calling it "Smartphones Ka Champion".

  • Published: July 9, 2019 11:09 AM IST
realme-3i-flipkart-teaser-page

Realme will launch one more smartphone, the Realme 3i, alongside the Realme X on July 15 in India. The company has put up a teaser listing of the Realme 3i on Flipkart calling it “Smartphones Ka Champion”. It also teases the phone to be most stylish champion, big battery champion, display champion and camera champion.

As yet, there are no details of the Realme 3i, but looking at the naming style, it appears to be a lighter version of the Realme 3. The former Oppo subsidiary initially expected to launch the Realme X in India on July 15. Now after the listing, even the Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth in a tweet has asked fans to guess the number of products that they are going to launch on next.

To recall, Realme 3 was launched in March, and it the succeeded Realme 2. The company initially launched two variants of the Realme 3, followed by a new variant with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant in May. This new Realme 3 3GB+64GB variant was priced at Rs 9,999. The other variants with 3GB+32GB configuration and 4GB+64GB configuration are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Top smartphones to launch in July 2019: Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi K20 and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in July 2019: Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi K20 and more

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In terms of camera department, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others. The handset is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

Features Realme 3
Price 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,320mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3

Realme 3

8999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme X

Realme X
Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
thumb-img
News
Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more

Editor's Pick

17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images and video leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images and video leaked

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup

News

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images and video leaked

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15

News

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more

News

Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more
Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked

News

Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition hands-on images leaked
Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions
Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

News

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL का 2.21GB फ्री डाटा अब अक्टूबर तक वैलिड, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Nokia 5.2 Leaks : 48 MP कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है Nokia 5.2, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Realme X India Launch: Flipkart के जरिए उपलब्ध होगा Realme X, लैंडिंग पेज के जरिए लॉन्च डेट का हुआ खुलासा

Redmi K20 Series Alpha Sale: Xiaomi Redmi K20 और K20 Pro 12 जुलाई से यहां होंगे प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध

Mi Days Sale Last Day : शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स, आखिरी दिन आज

News

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images and video leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images and video leaked
Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup

News

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out