Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X in India on July 15

Realme will launch one more smartphone, the Realme 3i, alongside the Realme X on July 15 in India. The company has put up a teaser listing of the Realme 3i on Flipkart calling it “Smartphones Ka Champion”. It also teases the phone to be most stylish champion, big battery champion, display champion and camera champion.

As yet, there are no details of the Realme 3i, but looking at the naming style, it appears to be a lighter version of the Realme 3. The former Oppo subsidiary initially expected to launch the Realme X in India on July 15. Now after the listing, even the Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth in a tweet has asked fans to guess the number of products that they are going to launch on next.

See you coming Monday, with our next #DareToLeap product,

By the way, any guesses on how many products we are launching?#mondaymotivation #leaptopremium pic.twitter.com/NERRtOpQFZ — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 8, 2019

To recall, Realme 3 was launched in March, and it the succeeded Realme 2. The company initially launched two variants of the Realme 3, followed by a new variant with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant in May. This new Realme 3 3GB+64GB variant was priced at Rs 9,999. The other variants with 3GB+32GB configuration and 4GB+64GB configuration are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In terms of camera department, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others. The handset is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

Features Realme 3 Price 8999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,320mAh

Story Timeline