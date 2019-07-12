comscore Realme 3i teaser on Flipkart confirms 6.22-inch display
Realme 3i will launch alongside Realme X in India on July 15. The smartphone will be available online via Flipkart and is expected to be an entry-level smartphone.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 4:48 PM IST
Photo: Flipkart

Realme is set to launch two new smartphones in India next week. The former Oppo sub-brand will launch Realme X alongside Realme 3i on July 15. The Realme 3i will be the third addition to Realme 3 series, which already includes the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro. While Realme X is already official in Chinese market, Realme 3i appears to be a new device for the Indian market. The company has already confirmed the gradient back finish of the smartphone.

Realme 3i: Display Size revealed ahead of launch

Now, Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6.22-inch display. It will also feature a waterdrop-style notch similar to Realme 3. Realme confirmed yesterday that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Realme has been confirming key features of the smartphone ahead of its launch next week. We already know that it will pack a 4,230mAh battery, which will be same as the one found on Realme C1.

Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart; launch confirmed for July 15

The smartphone is being dubbed as the “The Style Champion” with its Gradient Diamond-cut design. The teaser confirming the front design and display size comes after the company teased back design few days back. The back panel of the device confirmed that it will sport vertically stacked dual rear camera setup. The exact configuration of this dual rear camera setup is not known just yet. A Geekbench listing for the smartphone recently revealed that the Realme 3i will run Android Pie out of the box.

The listing also showed that it will come with 4GB of RAM and might be a cheaper version of Realme 3. The Realme 3 is available starting at Rs 8,999 in India. If Realme 3i turns out to be cheaper then it will slot between Realme C2 and Realme 3. It is not clear how Realme plans to price it in India. Realme’s past products suggest that the smartphone will be priced competitively to take on Xiaomi and Samsung.

