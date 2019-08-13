comscore Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM: Price, offers
Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and all you need to know

It is Realme's affordable offering which takes on Xiaomi Redmi 7 directly. The Realme 3i will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart and realme.com.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 9:09 AM IST
realme 3i first impressions

The latest Realme 3i will be up for another flash sale today at 12:00PM. The smartphone was launched last month in India with Realme X. It is Realme’s affordable offering which takes on Xiaomi Redmi 7 directly. The Realme 3i will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart and realme.com. Here are the prices, specifications, features and more.

Realme 3i: Price in India, variants, offers

The Realme 3i price in India starts from Rs 7,999, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, which can be purchased for Rs 9,999. On the Realme website, the company has listed MobiKwik offer of 10 percent super cash and Jio Benefits worth Rs 5300. On Flipkart, consumers can avail bank offer of 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards.

Specifications, features

The Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. You also get a Dewdrop-style display with this Realme phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset, which is backed by an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

You also get a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, you will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. In terms of software, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme 3i
Price 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,230mAh

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 9:09 AM IST

