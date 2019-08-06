The recently launched Realme 3i is all set to go on sale today in India. If you’ve so far been unsuccessful in getting your hands on the affordable device, then today presents yet another chance. The Realme 3i sale is scheduled for 12:00PM IST today, and here are all the details.

Realme 3i sale details

The Realme 3i will be available via Flipkart, and realme.com. As mentioned, the sale kicks off at 12:00PM. Buyers will be able to choose from three color options, including Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

Price in India, offers

Prices for the Realme 3i in India start from Rs 7,999. This is for the base model that comes with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM. There is also a top-end model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, which costs Rs 9,999.

There are a bunch of offers that buyers can take advantage of. These include no-cost EMI options from Flipkart, as well as five percent discount on using Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Reliance Jio is giving customers benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 on the purchase of the new Realme phone. Furthermore, MobiKwik is offering SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 if you purchase the device via Realme’s official website.

Features, specifications

The Realme 3i, as the name suggests, is essentially a toned down variant of the Realme 3. It comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, dual-cameras at the back, and a 4,230mAh battery under the hood. Check out the table below for the detailed features and specifications.

Features Realme 3i Price 7999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,230mAh

