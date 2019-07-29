comscore Realme 3i sale tomorrow: Price in India, review, features, specifications
Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

Realme 3i launched in India alongside the flagship Realme X earlier this month. Prices for the affordable smartphone starts at Rs 7,999.

  Published: July 29, 2019 4:13 PM IST
realme 3i first impressions

The recently launched Realme 3i is set to go on sale again tomorrow. The first sale took place last week, and the company claims to have sold 150,000 units in just 30 minutes. If you missed out on getting your hands on the device, you can try your luck again tomorrow. The Realme 3i sale kicks off at 12:00PM tomorrow, and here are all the details.

Realme 3i sale details

The Realme 3i will be available tomorrow via Flipkart, and realme.com. The sale kicks off at 12:00PM. Buyers will be able to choose from three color options, including Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

Realme 3i price in India, offers

The Realme 3i prices in India start from Rs 7,999. This is for the base model that comes with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM. There is also a top model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. This variant costs Rs 9,999.

Those interested in purchasing the Realme 3i can avail no-cost EMI options. Flipkart is also offering five percent discount with Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Reliance Jio is giving customers benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 on the purchase of the new Realme phone. Furthermore, MobiKwik is offering SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 if you purchase the device via Realme’s official website.

Features, specifications

To recap, the Realme 3i is a toned-down version of the Realme 3. It comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) Dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset along with an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is backed by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Other features include a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the software side, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme 3i
Price 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,230mAh

