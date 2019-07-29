The recently launched Realme 3i is set to go on sale again tomorrow. The first sale took place last week, and the company claims to have sold 150,000 units in just 30 minutes. If you missed out on getting your hands on the device, you can try your luck again tomorrow. The Realme 3i sale kicks off at 12:00PM tomorrow, and here are all the details.

Realme 3i sale details

The Realme 3i will be available tomorrow via Flipkart, and realme.com. The sale kicks off at 12:00PM. Buyers will be able to choose from three color options, including Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

Missed getting your hands on our latest smartphones? Get #realme3i in the sale tomorrow @ 12PM and #realmeX in the sale on 31st July. Only on @Flipkart and https://t.co/qcoaCL2IXY. pic.twitter.com/izSmkFVbrX — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 29, 2019

Realme 3i price in India, offers

The Realme 3i prices in India start from Rs 7,999. This is for the base model that comes with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM. There is also a top model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. This variant costs Rs 9,999.

Those interested in purchasing the Realme 3i can avail no-cost EMI options. Flipkart is also offering five percent discount with Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Reliance Jio is giving customers benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 on the purchase of the new Realme phone. Furthermore, MobiKwik is offering SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 if you purchase the device via Realme’s official website.

Features, specifications

To recap, the Realme 3i is a toned-down version of the Realme 3. It comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) Dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset along with an ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The dual-SIM handset is backed by a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Other features include a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the software side, the smartphone ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Realme 3i Price 7999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,230mAh

