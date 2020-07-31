Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

Realme 3i is receiving a new security update in India. The firmware brings the July 2020 security patch along with several bug fixes to the smartphone’s Security, Settings, Fingerprint, Game Space, and more. The latest update for the Realme 3i bumps up the software build version to RMX1825EX_11_C.14. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme India website

The OTA update is about 352MB in size, and it brings security enhancements to the smartphone with July 2020 security patch, RealmeUpdate reports. The new software also runs on Realme UI skin, which is based on Android 10 OS. As per the changelog, the update has fixed the rename Cloned App failure issue. It also optimized the flight mode, so Bluetooth status will not be affected.

Realme has fixed the probabilistic fingerprint unlock failure issue while screen-off. The patch notes also mention fixes for the smart sidebar, assistive ball crash issues. Moreover, the update has made several changes in the Game Space mode, as it has now fixed the setting data loss issue and failure problems.

The Realme 3i update is rolling out incrementally via OTA in the country. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates.

Realme 3i specifications, features

The Realme 3i smartphone made its debut back in July last year. It flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The Realme 3i has a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 4,230mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.