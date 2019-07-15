Realme has launched two new smartphones in India – Realme X and Realme 3i. While Realme X is the most premium offering from the company yet, Realme 3i expands its budget portfolio. With Realme 3i, the former sub-brand of Oppo aims to build on the success of Realme 3 launched few months back. In fact, Realme 3i shares so much with Realme 3 in terms of specifications, it’s hard to tell them apart. However, if you are wondering what’s different between them, then read along:

Design and Display

The Realme 3i is basically an amalgamation of Realme 3 and Realme C2. It borrows design elements from Realme C2 but keeps performance bit of Realme 3. It has a plastic back that is textured in the form of shapes. The new design is much better than the smudge prone back of Realme 3. The company calls it diamond-cut design, which is becoming part of its DNA. It comes in diamond red, diamond blue and diamond black colors. The diamond red color resembles the gradient finish seen on more premium smartphones.

Realme 3, on the other hand, also has a plastic back but lacks diamond-cut finish. In our review, we observed that it is prone to smudges. Apart from that, both the devices have similar dimension and are 8.3mm thick. They also feature same 6.22-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop-style notch at the front that houses the selfie camera.

Specifications

There is no major difference between Realme 3i and Realme 3 when it comes to specifications. The newer device is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, which is an octa-core CPU fabricated using 12nm process. The Realme 3 gets a faster MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The performance difference should only be gradual and not a giant leap. The Realme 3i comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The Realme 3 is being offered in three storage variants: 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB options.

Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE for connectivity. They run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Interestingly, they also share the same 4,230mAh battery pack. In fact, the Realme 3i can be described as Realme 3 with streamlined back design. If you found the Realme 3 slippery or smudge-prone then Realme 3i will appeal to you.

Cameras

This is another area where Realme 3i does not differ even a bit from Realme 3. Both the device feature a dual rear camera setup stacked vertically. The primary camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The secondary camera is a 2-megapixel sensor that acts as depth sensor. The camera also brings support for Nightscape mode, which is Oppo’s custom feature for low-light photography. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and support for various beautification modes.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 3i is available starting at Rs 7,999 in India. The base price is for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. If you observe closely then you will notice that it is cheaper than Realme 3. Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. The 3GB + 32GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999.

The Realme 3i is Rs 1,000 cheaper than Realme 3, making it attractive for consumers. It will go on first sale on July 23 via Flipkart, Realme.com and Realme stores. The discounted pricing for a model offering same specifications as Realme 3 makes it attractive for end consumers. With Realme 3i, Realme is once again challenging Xiaomi’s Redmi smartphones by killing one of its own product.

Features Realme 3 Realme 3i Price 8999 7999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 4,320mAh 4,230mAh

