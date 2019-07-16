comscore Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Price in India, specs compared
Realme 3i vs Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Price in India, specifications and features compared

Realme 3i, the latest budget smartphone from Realme will go heads on with the Redmi 7 and Galaxy M10. Here is a look at how the three smartphones fare.

  Published: July 16, 2019 11:10 AM IST
realme 3i first impressions back

Realme introduced two new smartphones in India – the Realme 3i and Realme X. The Realme 3i is a watered-down version of the Realme 3 with small changes. It is also Rs 1,000 cheaper. With the Realme 3i price in India under Rs 8,000, the smartphone will face fierce competition against the likes of Redmi 7 from Xiaomi and Galaxy M10 from Samsung. Here is a look at how the three smartphones compete based on their price in India, specifications and features.

Price and availability

The Realme 3i price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM. The higher model with 4GB RAM will be available for Rs 8,999. The Galaxy M10 is offered in 3GB RAM variant for Rs 7,990. You can buy it from Amazon India or Samsung’s e-store. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, starts as Rs 7,999 for the base model and Rs 8,999 for the higher model. You can buy it from Amazon India or Mi.com.

Screen size and resolution

Talking about the screen size, all three phones come with 6.2-inch HD+ display running at a resolution of 720x1520pixels. The screens have an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a dot notch (waterdrop) display.

Chipset, RAM and storage

At the heart of the Realme 3i runs 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with an octa-core CPU. It is paired with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 632 SoC with an octa-core CPU with 2GB / 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M10 comes with a 14nm Exynos 7870 SoC with octa-core CPU. It is offered in 3GB RAM with 32GB storage option. All three phones also come with expandable storage option using a microSD card slot.

Cameras

Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung have all equipped their respective smartphones with dual cameras at the back. The Realme 3i comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with support for AI portrait mode.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The Samsung Galaxy M10 has a little different setup at the back. It comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Battery and connectivity

To keep things ticking, the Realme 3i comes with a big 4,230mAh battery. The Redmi 7 comes with a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy M10 has the smallest battery – 3,400mAh. All three phones support 10W fast charging.

Talking about connectivity, you get dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. The smartphone makers have also included FM Radio on these phones.

OS and security

On the software side, you get Android Pie OS with respective custom UI skin on top. For security, the Redmi 7 and Realme 3i comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, along with face unlock feature. Samsung, on the other hand, has ditched the fingerprint scanner and relies on face unlock, PIN, and pattern for security.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Xiaomi Redmi 7 Realme 3i
Price 7990 7999 7999
Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+ 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP 8MP 13MP
Battery 3,400mAh 4,000mAh 4,230mAh

  Published Date: July 16, 2019 11:10 AM IST

