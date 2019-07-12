comscore Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro allegedly spotted on EEC site, launch imminent
Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro spotted online; hints at an imminent launch

As many as three new Realme phones have been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission, hinting at an imminent arrival. Among the three models, two are believed to be Realme 4 and 4 Pro.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 9:19 AM IST
Image: YouTube

Realme is all set to launch Realme X and Realme 3i phones in India on July 15. But, the company might soon expand its portfolio and launch the Realme 4 and 4 Pro phones. As the names suggest, the devices will be the successors to the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro. As many as three new Realme phones have been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission, hinting at an imminent arrival.

The three phones have model numbers RMX1921, RMX1927 and RMX1971, Gizmochina reports. Among the three models, two are believed to be the new Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro. It is worth noting that the Realme 3 and 3 Pro have model numbers RMX1821 and RMX1851 respectively. So as per speculations, the RMX1921 could be Realme 4’s model number, while the RMX1971 could be the 4 Pro.

Realme 3i key specifications, design revealed on Flipkart; launch confirmed for July 15

Apart from the model numbers, the EEC listing doesn’t reveal anything else about the phones. However, last month, an alleged retail box of the Realme 4 was spotted online. A render of the Realme 4 also surfaced online, suggesting what could be the design of the phone. The render suggested that the handset will offer a diamond-cut design with dual cameras at the back.

The camera setup will be accompanied by a LED flash. The handset will also pack a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. As per the render, the alleged Realme 4 might come in blue color. Considering that the Realme 4 leaks have started surfacing online, we expect the company to launch it in the coming months.

As of now, Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme X and Realme 3i phones next week. The Chinese company has already launched the Realme X in China. The key highlights of this phone include the pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 710 SoC and more. The Realme 3i, on the other hand, is widely rumored to offer a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset under the hood. The device might arrive with dual rear camera setup. There could be a tall 6.2-inch display with dewdrop design. As for the pricing, the Realme 3i could be priced in India at around Rs 8,000. It is expected to go on sale in India starting from July 22.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 9:19 AM IST

