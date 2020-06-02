comscore Realme 5, 5i, and 5s receiving Android 10 update in India | BGR India
Realme 5, 5i, and 5s receiving Android 10 update in India

The new update offers the Realme UI for these devices in the country which was first seen on the 6 series this year.

  • Published: June 2, 2020 12:40 PM IST
Realme 5i hands on 4

Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s in India are getting the Android 10 update which gives them first look at the new Realme UI from the company. This new update for Realme 5 and 5s comes with RMX1911EX_11_C.39 version number, while for Realme 5i , this update comes in the name of RMX2030EX_11.C.45 Also Read - Realme TV to go on sale today at 12 noon; check pricing, specifications and offers

The company has officially given information about releasing this latest update. This update comes with many new features. In addition to optimizing the three finger screenshot gesture, the navigation gesture has also been improved with a new smart sidebar. Also Read - Realme Buds Q confirmed to launch soon in India, will compete against Redmi Earbuds S

With this update, these three phones are also getting Airtel voice calling support over Wi-Fi. The company is rolling out this update through Over the Air ( OTA ). The company has rolled out this update in a phased manner, so it may take some time to reach this update to all users. If you have not received notification of this update then you can also check manually. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro ‘Long-term Beta’ program announced for Realme UI with Android 11 Early Access

The update for Realme 5 series gives the smartphones a refreshed design interface, which makes the smartphone more attractive and efficient. We’ve used the new UI on the 6 series phones, and it looks a lot lighter and less cluttered than the previous interface.

Realme 5 and 5S features

Realme 5 smartphone is a decent option, priced at Rs 9,999. This smartphone comes with four rear cameras, whose main lens is 12 megapixels. Apart from this, the camera setup of 8 + 2 + 2 MP is available in the phone. The front has a 13-megapixel camera. This smartphone with 5000 mAh battery works on Snapdragon 665 processor.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

While the 5S comes with Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. It comes equipped with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup. Like most phones in the segment, 5S gets a 5000 mAh battery. This phone is also priced at Rs 9,999 in the market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 2, 2020 12:40 PM IST

