Realme has started the month by updating its old models with new security patch and fixing issues. The company had rolled out the July 2020 security update for Realme 5 Pro few days back. And now, the Realme 5 and 5S users are also getting the patch over the air.

The firmware version for both the devices is RMX1911EX_11.C.53. In addition to the security update, both these devices are also seeing some feature improvements. Users have apparently complained about Bluetooth having some issues, and the black screen problem while playing PUBG. Realme claims all those have been fixed with this update. The camera build also has been improved to offer better pictures in the night mode.

The brand is offering the update through its website and the OTA update is rolling out in stages. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

As for the Realme 5 Pro, the new update brings the Realme Lab smooth scrolling feature and multi-user feature. Realme has further optimized screen recording feature, Bluetooth issues and more.

Realme to bring 65W chargers to India

The company had recently launched its 10W wireless charging pad in India. Now, it seems that the company is planning to unveil its new 50W and 65W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in the country. Realme’s Indian CEO Madhav Sheth has posted a confirmation on his Twitter account teasing the launch of the company’s 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart Chargers.

As per the teaser image, the 65W charger cannot be likely seen as a smaller device than regular chargers, despite its Ultra-Thin moniker. This fast charging technology device made its debut last month. It promises to charge a 4,200mAh battery device from 0 percent to 20 percent in just five minutes.

