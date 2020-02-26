Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme 5 series mid-range devices, which includes the Realme 5 and Realme 5s smartphones. The update brings the latest month February 2020 Android security patch along with the VoWiFi feature and camera performance improvements. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Realme.

The latest update for the Realme 5, Realme 5s smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1911EX_11_A.25 and is about 2.79 GB in size. The new software update still runs the Android 9 Pie OS on top of ColorOS 6.0 custom UI skin. It includes generic security enhancements with the latest Android patch.

As per the changelog, the new update for the Realme 5/5s brings the WiFi calling feature, also known as VoWiFi. That improves the indoor voice calling experience and tackle call drop issues. The update also fixes the camera crash issue in some scenes, as previously reported by many Realme 5 users in the company’s forum. Realme has also improved the overall system stability to fix app crashes and lags in devices.

The February 2020 security patch further brings fixes several high and critical security issues for the Realme 5/5S devices. This flaw could have allowed a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The Realme 5/5s latest OTA update is releasing out in batches. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually in the coming days. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. As per the Android 10-based Realme UI update roadmap, released by the company back in November 2019, the Realme 5 and Realme 5s smartphones are likely to get the major OS update in May 2020.