comscore Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com
News

Realme 5 to go on first sale today at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com

News

The Realme 5 features quad cameras at the back and 5,000mAh battery at an attractive price point under Rs 10,000. It will go on first sale today.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 8:00 AM IST
realme 5 review

Credit - Rehan Hooda

After launching the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India last week, the Realme 5 sale will take place today. Successors to the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro, the new smartphones, quad cameras at the back, a big display with waterdrop notch and more. Here is all you need to know about the Realme 5 sale today.

Realme 5 sale, price in India, availability

Realme will be offering the smartphone in three storage models. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 4GB RAM an 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 10,999. The price in India for the top model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs 11,999. The Realme 5 sale will take place at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. In addition, Jio is also providing exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Now, coming to the highlight, the quad cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. Upfront, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top. 

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh
  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 8:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.1 and watchOS 5.3.1 software update
News
Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.1 and watchOS 5.3.1 software update
Realme 5 Review

Review

Realme 5 Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know

Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite and Honor 8X getting discount

Deals

Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite and Honor 8X getting discount

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Huawei Mate 30 Pro promotional render leaks online

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline next month

Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.1 and watchOS 5.3.1 software update

Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline next month

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline next month
Realme 5 Review

Review

Realme 5 Review
Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know
Realme teases launch of a new smartphone series on September 4

News

Realme teases launch of a new smartphone series on September 4
Realme 5 to go on first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 to go on first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 की पहली सेल आज, कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi A3 आज सेल पर आएगा

Vivo Z1x स्मार्टफोन 48-megapixel कैमरा के साथ सितंबर के पहले हफ्ते में होगा लॉन्च

Salman Khan के हाथ में दिखाई दिया Vivo V17 Pro, सितंबर अंत तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

Cab ड्राइवर ने मॉडल की हत्या कर पति से मांगे 5 लाख रुपये, पुलिस ने ऐसे सॉल्व की मॉडर मिस्ट्री


News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro promotional render leaks online
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro promotional render leaks online
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline next month

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline next month
Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.1 and watchOS 5.3.1 software update

News

Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.1 and watchOS 5.3.1 software update
Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications
Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know