Realme 5 to go on first sale today: All you need to know

After launching the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India last week, the Realme 5 sale will take place today. Successors to the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro, the new smartphones, quad cameras at the back, a big display with waterdrop notch and more. Here is all you need to know about the Realme 5 sale today.

Realme 5 sale, price in India, availability

Realme will be offering the smartphone in three storage models. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 4GB RAM an 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 10,999. The price in India for the top model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs 11,999. The Realme 5 sale will take place at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. In addition, Jio is also providing exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Now, coming to the highlight, the quad cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. Upfront, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.