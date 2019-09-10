The latest Realme 5 will be up for another flash sale today at 12:00PM. The smartphone was launched last month in India with its bigger sibling the Realme 5 Pro. The quad-camera device offers Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 665, and directly takes on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 series with a starting price of Rs 9,999. The company has conducted multiple flash sales until now, and already announced that Realme 5 will be made available every Tuesday at 12:00PM. Today, you’ll be able to purchase it through Flipkart and realme.com. Here are the prices, specifications, features and more.

Realme 5: Price in India

The base variant of Realme 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 10,999. The top 4GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 11,999. The phone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color variants on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme 5: Features and specifications

This Realme smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It offers a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

Features Realme 5 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh