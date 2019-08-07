comscore Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera
Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth seems to have inadvertently confirmed the name of its first smartphone with 64-megapixel primary camera.

  Published: August 7, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Realme 5 could be the first smartphone from Realme to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. The former sub-brand of Oppo will showcase the device with a 64-megapixel camera tomorrow. The company has announced an innovation event in New Delhi where it will detail the new smartphone. We already know that the smartphone is using Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. While Realme has teased the camera samples, the name of the device remained a secret. Not anymore.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, has inadvertently confirmed the name of the device. He has quietly changed his name on Twitter to Madhav ‘5’ Quad as a subtle nod to Realme 5. This is not the first time that Sheth has changed his name to reflect Realme’s next product. Ahead of the launch of Realme X in India, Madhav changed his name to “Madhav X” on Twitter. With the new name, Madhav might have confirmed the Realme 5 name and the quad camera setup.

Realme’s first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera was rumored to be called Realme 4. However, that seems unlikely since Chinese brands consider the number four unlucky and skip it. Realme has become one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in the world. It has shipped over 10 million smartphones in just a year after starting the brand. According to Counterpoint Research, it recorded 848 percent year-over-year growth and shipped 4.7 million smartphones during the second quarter.

Realme to launch its 64-megapixel camera smartphone on August 15

Realme might not be the first brand to launch a smartphone with 64-megapixel camera. Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand might beat the company by launching a 64-megapixel camera smartphone in China today. These devices will use a Samsung GW1 sensor with resolution of 64-megapixels. It is a large 1/1.72-inch type sensor that supports Samsung’s Tetracell technology. It will capture 16-megapixel images in low-light conditions. Sheth has tweeted camera samples showing the details achievable with the high-resolution sensor.

  Published Date: August 7, 2019 9:40 AM IST

