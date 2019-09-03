comscore Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price, offers and other details
  Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features and other details
Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features and other details

The base variant of Realme 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999. The phone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color variants on Flipkart and realme.com.

  Published: September 3, 2019 5:04 PM IST
The Realme 5, which is budget smartphone from Realme, will go on sale again at 8:00PM today. The handset will be up for grabs via both Flipkart and Realme’s online store. Notably, the new Realme phone will go on sale via offline retailers too in mid-September. The company launched the handset in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color variants. Some of the key specifications of the Realme 5 include a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC and a quad rear camera setup. Here are the prices, specifications, offers and features of the smartphone.

Realme 5 price in India, sale offers

The base variant of Realme 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage cost Rs 10,999. The top 4GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 11,999. As for the sale offers, Reliance Jio is offering exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000. One can also get up to 10 percent SuperCash with MobikWik. Lastly, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback too via Paytm UPI, as per the company’s website.

Realme 5 features, specifications

The new Realme smartphone comes with a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It is backed by a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: September 3, 2019 5:04 PM IST

