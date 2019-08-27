comscore Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
News

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

News

The Realme 5 carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 in India. Reliance Jio is offering exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000 on the purchase of the Realme 5 handset.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 1:36 PM IST
realme 5 review

Credit - Rehan Hooda

The next Realme 5 smartphone sale will take place at 8:00PM today. You will be able to purchase the new Realme phone via Flipkart, and Realme.com. The Chinese company has already confirmed the device will soon be available via offline stores too. To recall, the Realme 5 was launched in India last week, alongside the Realme 5 Pro smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Realme 5 handset.

Realme 5 price in India, sale offers

The device carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 in India. The company is selling the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for the same price. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,999, whereas the 4GB + 128GB configuration cost Rs 11,999. Realme has launched the phone in only two color options, including Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched: Price in India, specifications and features

Also Read

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched: Price in India, specifications and features

Talking about the sale offers, Reliance Jio is offering exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000. One can also get up to 10 percent SuperCash with MobikWik. Lastly, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback too via Paytm UPI, as per the company’s website.

Realme 5 specifications, features

This Realme smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

The quad rear cameras are the biggest highlight of the budget smartphone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too.

It offers a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The phone also comes with splash-resistant design as well, which further means it can handle accidental spills or light rains. On the software front, the Realme 5 ships with Android 9 Pie operating system with Color OS skin on top.

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 1:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
News
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

News

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

News

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4

News

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

News

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India: August 2019

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India: August 2019
Realme 5 Review

Review

Realme 5 Review
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline next month

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline next month

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन्स पर काम कर रही है Xiaomi, 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: 1.5 करोड़ रुपये प्राइस पूल वाले नेशनल फाइनल्स के लिए इन 4 टीमों ने किया क्वालिफाई

Airtel प्रीपेड ग्राहकों को इन प्लान पर मिल रहा है 32GB तक का एक्स्ट्रा बोनस डाटा

Samsung Galaxy M40 को मिला अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुई कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस

Jio Fiber की कनेक्टिवी अपने एरिया में ऐसे करें चैक, ब्रॉडबेंस सर्विस के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन


News

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
News
Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

News

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

News

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times
ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

News

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2
ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule

News

ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule