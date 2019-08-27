The next Realme 5 smartphone sale will take place at 8:00PM today. You will be able to purchase the new Realme phone via Flipkart, and Realme.com. The Chinese company has already confirmed the device will soon be available via offline stores too. To recall, the Realme 5 was launched in India last week, alongside the Realme 5 Pro smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Realme 5 handset.

Realme 5 price in India, sale offers

The device carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 in India. The company is selling the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for the same price. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,999, whereas the 4GB + 128GB configuration cost Rs 11,999. Realme has launched the phone in only two color options, including Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Talking about the sale offers, Reliance Jio is offering exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000. One can also get up to 10 percent SuperCash with MobikWik. Lastly, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback too via Paytm UPI, as per the company’s website.

Realme 5 specifications, features

This Realme smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

The quad rear cameras are the biggest highlight of the budget smartphone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too.

It offers a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The phone also comes with splash-resistant design as well, which further means it can handle accidental spills or light rains. On the software front, the Realme 5 ships with Android 9 Pie operating system with Color OS skin on top.

