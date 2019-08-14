Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced August 20 as the launch date for the Realme 5-series. Two smartphones, Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are expected to launch. One of the highlights of the smartphone will be the quad-camera setup at the back. Now, according to a new report, the Realme 5 will be priced under the Rs 10,000 bracket.

The base model will start at Rs 8,999, 91Mobiles report. This is the same pricing as its predecessor, the Realme 3. The report also sheds light on the expected specifications. It will pack an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 600-series chipset. However, there is no word on the chipset model number. It could most likely be the Snapdragon 665 SoC, which also powers the Xiaomi Mi A3.

Realme 5 quad cameras detailed

The new smartphones will not come with a 64-megapixel sensor that the company recently showed off. There is no word on the camera resolution either, but Flipkart teaser does mention a few details. The primary sensor will come with a wide aperture to enable better low-light photography. The secondary sensor will come with an ultra-wide lens, the third sensor will be a super macro lens, whereas the fourth will be a depth sensor for portrait mode.

Realme 5 Pro leaked specifications

The “Pro” variant will come with an AMOLED display and most likely an in-display fingerprint scanner too. It will also feature a quad-camera setup. Out of the four cameras, the primary camera will be a Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel resolution according to the reports. The smartphone will draw its power from a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It has an octa-core CPU featuring eight Kryo 360 cores running at 2.30GHz. Other details are missing, but we expect more details to pour in as the launch draws closer.