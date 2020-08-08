Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3 two new color variants launched in India

Realme has announced two new colour variants for its smartphones in India. The Realme 5 Pro and C3 now gets Chroma White and Volcano grey shade respectively. The company has pointed out the phones will be available through Flipkart and its own website in the coming days. Also Read - Realme C11 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

The new colour variant of Realme C3 is already listed on Flipkart and will be available through the company website soon. The white colour option of Realme 5 Pro goes on sale from August 8 through both these online channels. Few days back, Realme offered a new Lightning Red variant of the 6 Pro in the country. With these new additions, the company is adding new options to its lineup for the buyers. Also Read - Realme X3 Pro may feature Snapdragon 855+ SoC: All you need to know

Realme 5 Pro gets July 2020 security update

Earlier this month, Realme started rolling out July 2020 security update for 5 Pro users. The update also offered several new features, bug fixes, and system-level improvements. The latest update for the Realme 5 Pro handset bumps up the software version to RMX1971EX_11_C.05. The OTA firmware is about 493 MB in size and is available to download from the Realme official website. The OTA update is rolling out in stages. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The 5 Pro launched with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 4,035-mAh battery and also comes with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

