Realme 5 Pro confirmed to feature 48MP quad-camera

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are the highly anticipated mid-range smartphones to launch in India soon. The event is set for August 20 and the smartphones will be available via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, Realme has teased that both smartphones will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Now, in the new teasers, Realme has revealed the camera resolution.

Realme 5 Pro quad-cameras detailed

Based on the tweets shared by Realme, the 5 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera. It will be a Sony IMX586 sensor, something that we have already seen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Oppo Reno, OnePlus 7-series and other smartphones. The camera will be back by AI with object recognition and scene detection features.

Capture pictures with immense clarity and sharpness with 48MP Sony IMX586 on #realme5pro! #JoinTheReal5quad and witness the launch at 12:30 PM, 20th August. #QuadCameraSpeedster

Know more: https://t.co/IczXkhy4lB pic.twitter.com/aafSzCsCyy — realme (@realmemobiles) August 13, 2019

Don’t limit your perspective and go wide with the Ultra Wide Angle lens on #realme5series. #JoinTheReal5quad and join us for the live launch at 12:30 PM, 20th August on https://t.co/reDVoADq2B.

Know more: https://t.co/IczXkhy4lB pic.twitter.com/sY0gR1KegJ — realme (@realmemobiles) August 14, 2019

The remaining three cameras have also been detailed by Flipkart. The secondary sensor will come with an ultra-wide lens, the third sensor will be a super macro lens, whereas the fourth will be a depth sensor for portrait mode. Realme has also shared a tweet with a sample photo.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

In a teaser tweet, Realme has also revealed that the smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC. However, the company has no revealed which chipset it will be using. Leaks hint at Snapdragon 665 SoC for the Realme 5 and Snapdragon 712 SoC for the Realme 5 Pro. Both smartphones will run Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

The Realme 5 price in India will reportedly start at Rs 8,999. This is the same pricing at which its predecessor, the Realme 3 was launched. The Pro model, on the other hand, is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000. The Realme 3 Pro was launched for Rs 13,999, and the Realme 5 Pro could see similar pricing. Realme has also teased the 5 Pro to be the first quad-camera smartphone in its price segment.

Story Timeline