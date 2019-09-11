Realme 5 Pro to go on flash sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more

The latest Realme 5 Pro with quad-rear camera setup will be up for another flash sale today at 12:00PM. You can purchase it through Flipkart and Realme’s own online store. The smartphone was launched last month alongside the affordable sibling Realme 5. Both these phones are available through flash sales for now, and Realme has already announced that these will soon be available in offline market as well. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme 5 Pro: Price in India

The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM an 64GB storage cost Rs 14,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which costs Rs 16,999.

Realme 5 Pro: Specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the 5 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode.

For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The company has also added a big 4,035mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The smartphone also offers splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains. The phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh