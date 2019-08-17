Realme 5 Pro with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 710 SoC spotted

Just days before the much-anticipated launch, a new Geekbench listing for Realme 5 Pro has been spotted. This listing reveals some importation information regarding the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Similar to other Geekbench listings in the past, we get to know about only a handful of specifications. It is also worth noting that it is quite easy for people to fake Geekbench listings to be warned about that. Now with all that aside, let’s talk about the 5 Pro listing on the benchmarking website.

Realme 5 Pro Geekbench listing details

According to the listing, Realme 5 Pro may come with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8GB RAM. The device is expected to sport RMX1971 model number while running on Android 9 Pie-based Color OS. Beyond this, we also get to know the benchmark scores that 5 Pro received. As per the listing, the upcoming smartphone got a 1,143 score in the single-core test and 4,618 in the multi-core test. The company is set to launch the smartphone on August 20, 2019, in the coming week.

The benchmark listing comes right after a number of reports indicating different aspects of the upcoming smartphone. As previously reported, the smartphone will likely feature a 5,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charging. We have already seen the quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone in the leaked device images in the past. The smartphone maker is also gearing up to launch a second smartphone along with Realme 5 Pro. This is likely to be a watered-down version under the name Realme 5.

Realme is also expected to launch its Realme Buds 2.0 along with Realme 5 and 5 Pro on the launch date. According to past teasers, the company is likely to launch the devices on Flipkart, Realme.com, and usual offline stores. It is worth noting that we are not sure about the SoC on 5 Pro at the time of writing this. This is because past reports have hinted at Snapdragon 712 instead of Snapdragon 710 as mentioned above. We will have to wait for the actual launch to confirm our confusion.