Realme is scheduled to release the Android 10-based Realme UI software update for the Realme 5 Pro smartphone later this week. Now, ahead of its rollout, the company has started seeding the bug fixes and stability improvements update for the device, to prepare for its upcoming OS upgrade.

The latest update for Realme 5 Pro bumps up the software build version to RMX1971EX_11_A.17. The firmware is about 177MB in OTA size and is rolling out for users based in Europe and India. The software update fixes any bug related issues on the device to ensure a successful Android 10 update.

The company is rolling out the Realme 5 Pro OTA update in phases, so it could take a while before it gets widely available. Users will receive a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The company hasn’t provided a changelog for the latest update fixes. However, the upcoming Realme UI v1.0 update for the Realme 5 Pro will include changes in the overall UX design. The Android 10 OS with it will further add a gesture navigation support, updated icons, smoother animation, and dark mode. Other big Android 10 features rolling out with this update will bring smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Realme 5 Pro features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+. The device also sports a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

The Realme 5 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712G SoC paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device packs a 4,035-mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.