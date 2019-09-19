comscore Realme 5 Pro gets August security patch with the latest software update
Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update

The Realme 5 Pro's new update brings the August 2019 Android security patch. As per the changelog, the update will improve the system stability, and the performance of the phone's camera.

The Realme 5 Pro smartphone has received a new software update, which weighs around 321MB in size. The new firmware carries version number RMX1971EX_11_A.09. It brings the 2019 Android security patch for the month of August. As per the changelog, the update will improve the system stability, and the performance of the phone’s camera.

After downloading the update, one will also witness improved rear main camera sharpness, as per the company. The Realme 5 Pro update is only incremental in nature, and doesn’t bring about huge changes. You can check whether your device has received the update or not in the phone’s settings section. Just head over to the Settings menu > Software Updates and check for the new software update.

Realme 5's latest software update brings August 2019 Android security patch and more

The standard version of the Realme 5 Pro also recently received its first software update. The firmware carries version number RMX1911EX_11_A.12. This update too added August 2019 Android security patch. It also improves the system stability, and the performance of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger video calls. Moreover, the software update also improves the resolution of the 12-megapixel primary rear camera and portrait mode effect.

To recall, the Realme 5 series was launched in India in August this year. One of the biggest highlights of the Realme 5 series is the quad rear camera setup. The Realme 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 in India, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 10,999. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 11,999. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, cost Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model price has been set at Rs 16,999.

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 specifications, features

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5
Price 13999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP
Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 11:00 AM IST

