Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

Realme 5 Pro handset bumps up the software version to RMX1971EX_11_C.05. The OTA firmware is about 493 MB in size.

  Published: August 1, 2020 5:05 PM IST
realme 5 pro

Realme has started rolling out another Android 10-based Realme UI software update with July security patch to Realme 5 Pro devices in India. The update brings in the latest July 2020 Android security patch along with several new features, bug fixes, and system-level improvements. Also Read - Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu: All you need to know

The latest update for the Realme 5 Pro handset bumps up the software version to RMX1971EX_11_C.05. The OTA firmware is about 493 MB in size and is available to download from the Realme official website. The OTA update is rolling out in stages. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Realme wireless charger with 10W speed launched for Rs 899

As per the changelog, the new update brings the Realme Lab smooth scrolling feature and multi-user feature. Realme has further optimized screen recording feature, Bluetooth issues and more. Also Read - Realme 3i update rolling out with July security patch and bug fixes

Features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 5 Pro was launched with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Realme 5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 4,035-mAh battery and also comes with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's
