Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM and Realme 5 goes on open sale

Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM, Realme 5 available via special open sale

Realme 5 Pro went on sale at 12:00PM IST today and will be available once again at 8PM. The company has also announced special open sale for Realme 5. Here is everything you need to know.

  Published: September 18, 2019 2:00 PM IST
Realme 5 Pro will go on sale once again at 8:00PM IST in India. The smartphone was available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12:00PM IST today. Now, Realme has announced that it will hold another sale at 8:00PM IST. The company is not sharing the number of devices sold during the sale this morning. However, it confirmed to have sold over 1,30,000 units of Realme 5 Pro during the first sale earlier this month. The quad camera leap is paying huge dividends for the company in India.

Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

Realme 5 Pro is available in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and is available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. On Flipkart, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. On Realme.com, there is a 7 percent SuperCash worth Rs 750 via MobiKwik.

Realme 5 Pro Review: A leap in camera over the Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5 Pro Review: A leap in camera over the Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5 Pro is the successor to Realme 3 Pro that features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Powered by Snapdragon 712 mobile platform, it comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage. However, the USP of this device is the quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. There is also dual 2-megapixel sensors for dedicated macro photography and depth sensing.

For selfies, Realme 5 Pro relies on a 16-megapixel shooter placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It is available in two different colors: Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green.

Realme 5 Review: Sets a new bar for budget smartphones

Realme 5 Review: Sets a new bar for budget smartphones

Realme 5 Special Open Sale

If you are looking for a smartphone in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment then Realme 5 is now available via open sale. The special open sale runs till September 19 via Flipkart and Realme.com. At the time of writing, Flipkart says not deliverable while Realme is delivering the smartphone with 2-3 days. Realme 5 is available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB storage are available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. There is quad rear cameras with 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. At the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, runs Android Pie and comes in crystal purple or crystal blue colors.

