Realme 5 Pro, Realme Buds 2 first sale on September 4: Price, offers
Realme 5 Pro, Realme Buds 2 first sale on September 4: Price in India, offers, features and more

The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. The Realme Buds 2 will be available with a price label of Rs 599. Read on to know more about the features, specifications and other details of the Realme 5 Pro and Realme Buds 2.

  Published: September 3, 2019 2:21 PM IST
The Realme 5 Pro and the Realme Buds 2 earphones will go on sale for the time tomorrow at 12:00PM. The new Realme phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s online store. Some of the key highlights of the phone are the 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, a Snapdragon 712 SoC, a big battery and more. The new Realme Buds will be made available on September 4 via Realme.com. Read on to know more about the features, specifications, price and other details of the Realme 5 Pro and Realme Buds 2.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM an 64GB storage cost Rs 14,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 16,999. As for the sale offers, you can get Rs 750 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards. One can also get an extra Rs 250 off on debit and credit card EMI transactions on Flipkart.

Buyers can also avail complete mobile protection at Rs 99 and no-cost EMI option up to 6 months. Furthermore, customers can also get Paytm First benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of the Realme phone via Paytm. In addition, there is also a Rs 2,000 cashback offer, which one will be able to avail on Realme.com using Paytm UPI. Lastly, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Realme 5 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode.

For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The company has also added a big 4,035mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top. Moreover, the Realme 5 Pro also offers splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains.

Realme Buds 2 price in India, features, offline availability

The Realme Buds 2 will be available with a price label of Rs 599. The earphones will also be available via offline stores starting from September 11. It is a successor to the Realme Buds, which was launched in India last year. To recall, the Realme Buds offer Kevlar fabric wire, 11nm drivers, a magnetic switch design, and a 3-button in-line remote. The newly launched Realme Buds 2 are powered by 11.2mm bass drivers. It features a magnetic clamping mechanism and dual tangle-free cable. The earphones come with a multi-layer composite diaphragm and a cable organizer.

Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

  Published Date: September 3, 2019 2:21 PM IST

