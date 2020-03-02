comscore Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update: Everything you need to know
Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 update starts rolling out

The latest update brings the company's latest Realme UI 1.0 software along with the Android 10 OS to the devices.

  Updated: March 2, 2020 7:36 PM IST
Realme is rolling out a new software update for its mid-range Realme 5 Pro and Realme X smartphones. The latest update brings the company’s latest Realme UI 1.0 software along with the Android 10 OS to the devices. The changelog for the update also mentions new features and several optimizations.

The Realme 5 Pro is receiving the update with software build version RMX1971EX_11_C.01. The Realme X, on the other hand, is getting the update with software version RMX1901EX_11_C.01. The OTA update for both the devices is about 3.51GB in firmware size. It is currently unknown if the update also bumps up the security patch version to the latest month.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Realme is rolling out the updates in a staged manner for users based in India. Hence, it will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in the coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software update.

Android 10-based Realme UI v1.0 Update change-log

The latest Android 10 OS update for the Realme devices brings a host of features. These include gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

Realme Band sale in India on March 5 at 2PM via Realme.com: Check confirmed features

As per the changelog, the update brings a three-finger screenshot gesture, new sounds for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer. It also comes with the adaptive animations in Weather, dynamic ringtones that automatically changes as per the current Weather.

The Realme UI v1.0 further brings several new features to the Realme 5 Pro/Realme X smartphones, including a cleaner and redesigned interface, with a minimalist theme throughout the UI. It also adds the dual-mode music share and new live/artistic wallpapers in the Realme lab. Realme has also added a file-sharing system with Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices.

  Published Date: March 2, 2020 7:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 2, 2020 7:36 PM IST

