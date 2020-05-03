comscore Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch
  Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes
Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

Realme 5 Pro latest OTA update infomation was posted on Realme community blog on Friday.

  • Published: May 3, 2020 10:47 AM IST
Realme 5 Pro Review 3

Like many other Realme smartphones, the Realme 5 Pro is also getting an update from the company with April 2020 security patch in India. The Chinese company informed about the latest OTA update on Realme community blog on Friday. It noted that the OTA update will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users first and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro और Realme 3 Pro को नए अपडेट के बाद मिले अब ये नए फीचर्स

The Realme 5 Pro latest update ships with April 2020 security patch and the build number RMX1971EX_11.C.03. Checkout the full changelog below: Also Read - Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

Security
-Android security patch: April, 2020 Also Read - Realme X receiving new software update with April 2020 security patch in India

Application
-Added DocVault ID feature(India)

Known issue fixed
-Optimized audio quality for third-party apps
-Added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode
-Fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music
-Fixed the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

If you haven’t yet received this update, you should be getting it in the coming days. The Realme 5 Pro users are also recommended to download the latest software update using a strong Wi-Fi connection. They can also manually check for the update in the phone’s Settings section > System -> System updates -> Download and install. Realme has noted that the manual download link for the update will be available on the company’s software update website soon.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display LCD multi-Touch display-6.3-inch FHD+-2340-by-1080-pixel resolution at 409 ppi
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

  Published Date: May 3, 2020 10:47 AM IST

