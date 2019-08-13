Realme 5 Pro specifications leaked ahead of August 20 launch

Just yesterday, we told you about the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro India launch. Flipkart has already teased some features of the smartphones on a dedicated landing page. Now, specifications of the “Pro” variant have been leaked ahead of August 20 India launch. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Realme smartphone so far.

Realme 5 Pro leaked specifications

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, has spilled beans over the camera and chipset details. Out of the quad-camera setup, the primary camera will be a Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel resolution. So, in case you were hoping for a 64-megapixel camera sensor, you will have to wait some more.

Realme 5 Pro-

Snapdragon 712

48MP Sony IMX586 Primary sensor📷

AMOLED display with Waterdrop Notch

In-display fingerprint scanner#realme #realme5Pro #realme5series #Quad5quad — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 12, 2019

The secondary sensor will come with an ultra-wide lens, the third sensor will be a super macro lens, whereas the fourth will be a depth sensor for portrait mode. The smartphone will draw its power from a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It has an octa-core CPU featuring eight Kryo 360 cores running at 2.30GHz. Qualcomm asserts that the Snapdragon 712 offers 10 percent performance boost compared to Snapdragon 710.

The tipster has also mentioned that the smartphone will come with an AMOLED display and a waterdrop notch. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also likely to be in tow, but there’s no confirmation on the same.

Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be the spiritual successors to the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro that were launched earlier this year. There is no word on the pricing, but both are expected to be available under Rs 20,000 range.

Realme 64-megapixel camera phone

The Realme smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera will launch separately, for which the timeline is kept for the October-end. Other details of the phone aren’t known yet. But as the launch draws closer, we expect more leaks to pour in.