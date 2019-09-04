Realme recently launched two new smartphones in India. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are the company’s first two phones to offer a quad rear camera setup. Moreover, only the Realme 5 has gone on flash sale so far. Now, the Realme 5 Pro is all set to go on its first sale today at 12:00PM. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s online store. Besides, the Realme Buds 2 will also go on sale at the same via Realme.com. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM an 64GB storage cost Rs 14,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 16,999. As for the sale offers, you can get Rs 750 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards. One can also get an extra Rs 250 off on debit and credit card EMI transactions on Flipkart.

Buyers can also avail complete mobile protection at Rs 99 and no-cost EMI option up to 6 months. Furthermore, customers can also get Paytm First benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of the Realme phone via Paytm. In addition, there is also a Rs 2,000 cashback offer, which one will be able to avail on Realme.com using Paytm UPI. Lastly, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Realme 5 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the Realme 5 Pro also offers splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains.

It also offers support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top. In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The company has also added a big 4,035mAh battery under the hood.